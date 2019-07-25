With "National Chicken Finger" day around the corner, Raising Cane's is celebrating by giving each customer one free chicken finger before 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Raising Cane's founded this annual giveaway holiday, according to the press release, to show their appreciation for their customers.

“Raising Cane’s only has ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals,” said Todd Graves, Founder & CEO. “And as anyone would do for their ONE LOVE, we created a national holiday in its honor. We always look forward to National Chicken Finger Day because it gives us the opportunity to celebrate with all of our loyal Caniacs.”

Grab your free chicken strip while you can!