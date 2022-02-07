Fort Hood will be hosting a virtual hiring fair for nurses in the field

The Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center will be hosting its fair from Feb. 7 and Feb. 10.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Nursing positions will be offered during Fort Hood's inaugural Virtual Hiring Fair.

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will be hosting two sessions per day on Feb. 7 and Feb. 10.

Feb. 7

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 10

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

How to Attend

If you are interested, the base says you can email your resume to usarmy.hood.medcom-crdamc.list.civilian-recruitments@mail.mil .

You also have different ways to access today's event. You can download the Microsoft Teams platform. If you don't have the code for that form of entry you can also visit USA Jobs, here. Underneath, you will find the event titled, Carl R. Darnall Medical Center Virtual Nursing Job Fair. Each time session is listed there separately.