'Y'all Means All' | FoxDog in Temple hosts first annual Pride Month event

From multiple vendors, food trucks, music and more, crowds of people from across the state gathered to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

TEMPLE, Texas — Dozens of members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies from near and far rallied together in honor of Pride Month at FoxDog in Temple on June 24.

Co-owners of FoxDog, Ashley and John Vernon, have hosted two pride events on the last Saturday in June in previous years, but this June 24 marked the kick-off off their first annual event, "Y'all Means All."

"Some people might not know that FoxDog used to be our home, so we lived in this house as we were renovating it, and so community and seeing one another for who we are has always been part of our business plan," Ashley Vernon said. "Being able to facilitate something like that and have vendors, participants, sponsors all come together for one common cause is amazing."

People at the event enjoyed multiple vendors, food trucks, music and more, but what really stuck out to John Vernon were the stories they shared.

"We've already had a couple of people cry and tell us how important this is for them and their family," John Vernon said.

One transgender activist who attended the event says she hopes those who have questions realize that this community is everywhere you look, so it's important to spread love and joy.

"We are next you in your churches, next to you at your work," Stephanie Perdue said. "You just don't know about it. Pride Month happens, then you get to find out though."

Many church members, including those at The Vine Church in Temple, say they came out to the event to let the LGBTQ+ community know they are always welcome inside their doors.

"I feel like we have a mission to reach out specifically to the LGBTQ community and events that are specifically aimed at being welcoming and that are aimed at being safe places for the LGBTQ community," Jason Martin, church member at The Vine Church, said. "It's important for us to demonstrate our solidarity with them, our love of them and our affirmation of them."

While the event was a lot of fun for those who attended, the heart of Pride Month calls for greater unity, visibility and equality.