Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host "Outer Space Family Day" on Sept. 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Three, two, one! Blast off into space with the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum as they host an "Outer Space Family Day" on Sept. 3.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 315 W Avenue B, families are encouraged to come and learn about the wonders of our solar system.

Attendees will dive deep into the secrets of the stars, learn how planets are formed and more. For more information on the event, visit the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum Facebook page.