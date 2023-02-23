Harker Heights police identify man in officer-involved shooting

According to police, around 1 am., an officer attempted to stop Joe Goss near the intersection of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police identify Joe Michael Goss, 45, who was shot and killed by an Officer early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the city.

According to police, around 1 am., an officer attempted to stop Goss near the intersection of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Goss originally stopped, according to police, but after that they allegedly drove off, sparking a pursuit. At the intersection of Indian Trail and Beeline Lane, Goss lost control of his car.

Goss got out of the vehicle and came at the officer with a knife, according to police. The officer shot Goss and shortly after began CPR until EMS arrived, police said.

The officer was placed on administrative leave which is standard policy with the use of deadly force. The Texas Rangers were leading the investigation.