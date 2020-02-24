HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Today, Frances Padilla celebrated her 100th birthday at the St Pauls Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.

She was surrounded by her family, friends and her husband Rudy.

Dozens of people gathered for the party, that according to one of her friends Brenda Cannon, they have been talking about for years. "We are so excited this day is finally here," said Cannon.

They had some of Frances' favorite food, and even live music to add to the excitement.

Frances grew up in Central Texas and has been a resident of Harker Heights for over 40 years, where she worked as a seamstress creating beautiful dresses for special events.

Frances and her husband Rudy have been married for almost 57 years and he says some of their best memories came traveling together. "We used to travel all over the world when we were young," said Rudy.

When we asked Frances her secret to living a century she said healthy eating and lots of beans! "I take care of myself and I always have," said Frances. "I told my mom when I was young that I did not want to be fat ... people eat too much." And she said that with a huge smile on her face!

