10-year-old working to donate 100,000 meals by Thanksgiving in 'Race to Kindness'

As of Friday, Jean had collected 42,523 meals, which typically consist of one bottle of water, tangerines or apples, apple sauce or a tuna pouch, and one granola bar

Orion Jean is only 10 years old, but he’s on a big mission.

“I heard 10,000 and 20,000 and I knew those numbers were big, but they just weren’t going to cut it,” said the Fort Worth fifth grader.

Try 100,000.

The Chisholm Ridge Elementary student’s goal is to collect and donate 100,000 meals by Thanksgiving.

“Everybody was like, ‘Whoa, that’s a big number!’ But I thought we could achieve it because when everybody can come together for a cause as common as kindness, then you can really do big things,” Jean said.

It’s all part of his Race to Kindness initiative.

“When you look at all of the bad news and all of the things that are happening, you just want to see something that would make you smile for once,” Jean said.

As of Friday, Jean had collected 42,523 meals, which typically consist of one bottle of water, tangerines or apples, apple sauce or a tuna pouch, and one granola bar. These items are packed in a brown paper bag decorated with positive messages.

Jean partnered with TangoTab, an app that donates a meal every time a person checks-in at a partnering restaurant.

This week, the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD student caught the eye of Chobani, who donated and delivered 100,000 yogurt cups to the Tarrant Area Food Bank in Jean's name.

On Friday, which happens to be World Kindness Day, Jean said he got a call from “the one and only Kendra Scott,” who offered to personally donate 1,000 meals to his cause.

“Kindness matters. And no matter what you are, no matter who you are, you can spread kindness to anyone,” Jean said.

Jean is also hosting two events at Kendra Scott stores in Fort Worth this weekend, where people can donate non-perishable items:

Friday, Nov. 13, 5-8 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK VILLAGE: 1612 S University Dr., Suite 401-C, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Saturday, Nov. 14, 1-3 p.m.

THE SHOPS AT CLEARFORK, 5217 Marathon Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109

If you can’t make either of the drop-off events, Jean said 20% of your Kendra Scott purchase will benefit his Race to Kindness.

Use code: GIVEBACK-0CC6. Offer is valid in-store and online, Nov. 13-14. Terms and conditions apply.

You can also make a donation to Orion’s cause at racetokindness.com.