4-year-old girl in search of a bear that has a piece of her late mother

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A 4-year-old girl is in need of help in finding her Build-A-Bear, which has sentimental value, according to radio station 106.3 FM WRIL.

The radio station's Facebook post said her bear contained a recording of her mother's last heartbeat before she died. It was accidentally donated to the Goodwill out of Tazewell.

The bear is tie-dyed and it is the only thing of her mother's that she has, according to the radio station's post.

