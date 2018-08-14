POTTSVILLE, Ark. (KHTV) - A young girl from Pottsville is raising money for a friend with cancer.

Seven-year-old Sosie Dornan has been in and out of the hospital her whole life and has spent a lot of her time at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

“We came into skin and kidney issues and it was all related to an autoimmune type issue. While we were there she was in this program at Arkansas Children's Hospital, where they try to keep kids physically and emotionally well with therapy and keeping them academically on course,” Sosie’s mom, Heather Dornan, said.

The program is where Sosie met 3-year-old Lilly Johnson, who also spends her days at ACH, battling Ewing's sarcoma, which is a rare bone cancer.

“She was being very nice and so I wanted to be her friend and she said okay and then we were friends,” Sosie said.

“They were all giggles and smiles and it was like they weren’t even in a hospital. It was two kids just having fun, like it should've been,” Sosie’s mom said.

Sosie has a dream of owning a pony and set out to raise the money but after she met Lilly, her plans changed.

“I said 'Mom, I don't want to raise money for a pony' and she said 'What do you want to raise money for?' and I said 'Lily!'” Sosie said.

Sosie set up a lemonade stand on Highway 64 Galore for three days.

“We got some lemonade from the store and we put sugar in it and the rest is a secret!” she said.

Local law enforcement, the Atkins Fire Department, and community members showed up to support, helping Sosie raised a total of $550, but she said she’s not stopping there.

“She's trying to decide who she is going to raise money for next. She still wants a pony, but she wants to help one more friend first,” Sosie’s mom said.

Sosie said she wants to say a huge thank you to everyone that donated to help her friend.

There is also a GoFundMe for Lilly Johnson, to donate, click here.

