Belton Silver Santa Program seeking donations

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is asking for donations in support of its sixth annual Silver Santa Program. The program benefits elderly Belton residents, who participate in the 'RU OK?' Senior Welfare Program. The goal of the Silver Santa Program is to provide a Christmas gift basket for each 'RU OK?' participant.
Donation boxes will be open at the Belton Police Department, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce and Belton CVS. Belton Walmart will have pre-packaged gift bags available for purchase. Additional information about the Silver Santa program will be available soon on Belton PD social media sites.
Donatable items:
- Calendars
- Blankets
- Socks
- Knitted Winter Hats
- Cotton Gloves
- Hand Sanitizer
- Boxed Tissues
- Lip Balm
- Puzzles
- Compact Mirrors
- Blank Journals
- Small Flashlights
- Colored Pencils
- Lotion
- Jar Openers
- Coloring Books
- Bandages
- Drink Insulators
- Small Notepads
- Photo Albums
- Magnifying Glasses
- Scarves
- Coffee Cups/Mugs
- Throw Pillows
- Seat Cushions
- Disposable Cameras
- Large Print Playing Cards
- All Occasion Greeting Cards
- Disposable Heating Pads
- Large Print Crossword/Word Find Books
