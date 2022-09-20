Care packages for families battling pediatric cancer

It's Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, so Pink Warrior Angels has set out to make a difference for families battling pediatric cancer at Baylor Scott & White.

TEMPLE, Texas — When hospital visits become long term, families might not be prepared for the extended stay.

During Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, Pink Warrior Angels is making a difference for these families.

Julie Moser, the Executive Director of Pink Warrior Angels, has packed and given out at least six-hundred care packages to children battling cancer.

"When you're most vulnerable is the hardest time to ask for help," Moser said.

Moser has battled cancer herself, and she knows how a long stay at a hospital can be.

She packs up the necessities like toothpaste, shaving cream, and make-up for the caregivers and toys for the kids at Baylor Scott and White McLane Children's Medical Center.

Children receive all their goodies, from crayons to noise machines, in a reusable drawstring bag.

On a particular run to hand out bags this month, Kacie Rodriguez joined Moser.

Rodriguez's daughter, Aviana, passed away at the age of two after battling cancer.

"When I went through this, we didn't have the support of someone saying I've been in your shoes," Rodriguez said.

Now families have her. Rodriguez said that's all she can ask for, that parents don't feel alone.

"I just want to give back and support these caregivers and these children and just say, 'you are strong, you are brave, keep on going.'"

A little over 10-thousand children under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year.