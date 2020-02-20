CEDAR PARK, Texas — One of Cedar Park's very own has been chosen to help a very special organization change the way the world views Down syndrome.

Marne Litton, the mother of 2-year-old Liberty, reached out to KVUE on Thursday to share the exciting news that her little girl was hand-picked out of applications all over the world to become a 2020 Nothing Down Ambassador.

"Nothing Down is a huge international nonprofit that raises awareness for Down syndrome and more specifically those just receiving a diagnosis," said Litton. "Liberty is one of 29 children chosen from out of more than 500 applications from countries around the world. She is the only one in Texas but also the entire region!"

Nothing Down released a video featuring their ambassadors Wednesday night on Facebook.

Ambassadors are chosen every year to represent and assist the organization through community outreach, fundraising and social media promotion.

Liberty Litton, 2

Marne Litton

"Ambassadors are the faces of Nothing Down and work very hard to advocate for the Down syndrome community," the Nothing Down website states. "Their stories are represented on our website, and their milestones are documented on our social media pages throughout the year. By providing these amazing kids and adults a platform to shine, it educates the world that we are far more alike than we are different."

The organization was co-founded by Julie Willson and Shannon Daughtry. They have worked together with filmmaker Michael Hook to change the way people talk about intellectual disabilities.

In under three years, they have produced 14 viral projects including a photo series that has bee shared by more than 100 million people. The Nothing Down Documentary Series and other awareness videos have also been viewed more than a million times.

