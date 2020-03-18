HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — One bride and her florist are spreading some positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Keali Lay is from Central Georgia, but now lives in South Carolina.

According to a post on her Facebook page, she and her fiance, Jeff Scheider, were supposed to be married this Saturday.

But the big day is now postponed, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and CDC guidelines asking people to limit the number of people in gatherings to 10 or less.

"There are no words to describe this feeling, especially when we were four days away," Lay said in the post.

Lay said her wedding was booked and planned around six months in advance.

"We were also looking forward to seeing friends and family we have not seen for months, some even in a year or more," Lay said in the post.

Even though they are heartbroken, the couple, along with their florist, saw an opportunity to give back.

"We were also informed by our amazing florist, Circle of Life Plant Rental & Gardenias Event Floral, that all of our wedding flowers that arrived [Monday] will be donated to people in need of happiness and cheer, including elderly patients and other members of our community," Lay said.

At the end of the post, Lay asked those who saw it to "share something joyful and uplifting, or better yet do something joyful and uplifting."

Lay will still be legally married on Saturday, she said, but on a much smaller scale with just immediate family and close friends in attendance.

Circle of Life Plant Rental And Gardenias Event Floral is based on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

Photos: Bride's wedding flowers to be donated

