LiveLikeMaddie: Copperas Cove firefighters shave their heads to support child battling leukemia

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Members of the Copperas Cove Fire Department shaved their heads Wednesday to support one of their own whose daughter is battling leukemia.

The fire department shared how Jeremy Albright's daughter, Maddie, has been fighting leukemia for awhile. Due to chemo treatments, she had to shave her head.

"No worries, [Albright] told us she's excited because she is ready to wear a wig!," the fire department wrote.

To show her support and join her in the fight, members of the C-Shift shaved off their hair.

"We just wanted to show our support and let her know that she is not alone," the fire department shared.

CCFD shared photos of the firefighters getting their haircut, which you can view in the gallery below.