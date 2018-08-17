Video released by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office shows the dramatic rescue of a 3-year-old girl by a deputy earlier this summer.

On June 17, which was also Father's Day, Deputy Bill Dunn responded to an emergency call to find the girl unresponsive in a vehicle. He estimates though it was about 80 degrees outside, in the car it was up to 110 degrees.

"Sadly. I thought she wasn't alive when I got to her," Dunn said. "I felt for a pulse, and I didn't feel a pulse.

He rushed her to his cruiser and turned on the air conditioner. That's when she started showing signs of life.

He raced her to a local hospital for treatment.

The girl was released from the hospital three days later, and Dunn got a chance to meet her after she recovered.

"Sometimes we're able to have moments like this that makes it all worthwhile," he said.

