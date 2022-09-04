Flavor Fest in Belton highlights local non-profits

The event supports 'Kids Against Hunger' who are helping hungry children worldwide

BELTON, Texas — The spring edition of Flavor Fest in Belton is supporting a special non-profit organization this time around.

The event has been going strong for years, and this is the 8th season the event is being held. Flavor Fest takes place in the spring and fall and brings together local food trucks and entertainment for a day of family fun that ultimately sheds a light on organizations in the area fighting for a good cause.

This time, 'Kids Against Hunger' is the local group featured at the event and while they help kids in Central Texas, there's also a strong focus on an international level.

"We support kids in Haiti, we're trying to send meals to Ukraine," Director Jeff Pedigo said. "We're working on food packaging events to get food to kids all over the world."

Over the years, Amy's Attic Self Storage has provided an opportunity for many different groups to have a platform to raise money. They notably helped the Salado Fire Department raise more than $5,000 dollars in one of their recent Flavor Fests.

Event Director Chandra Howard says it's all about the community.

"Not everybody knows about organizations like this. Maybe maybe larger ones, but maybe not hope for the hungry because it is local based," Howard told me. "It's a great opportunity for us to say hey, we're a part of Belton Temple area. They are a part of Belton Temple area, come out, get some more information."

Amy's Attic is constantly looking for community support and says their fall Flavor Fest should be even bigger than the spring event today.