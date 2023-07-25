Floral arrangements used for random acts of kindness in Central Texas

Tanya and Archie Moore have brought Random Acts of Flowers to Central Texas, repurposing flowers from various events to give back to those in need.

CENTRAL, Texas — A random act can go a long way, but when it involves flowers, it can mean so much more.

Random Acts of Flowers Central Texas takes those random acts and uses them to benefit those in need.

Tanya and Archie Moore collect flowers from events around the area, repurposing arrangements and flowers, to make them into new ones for people in the hospital or in retirement homes.

"Giving kindness and compassion is something we can all do," Tanya said.

Tanya and Archie brought the national organization to Central Texas in February. The couple said it's been a success ever since.

Together they collect arrangements from people around the community.

"It has to be random, and it has to be flowers that have already been sold or can't be sold," Tanya said.

"In our society we need rays of sunshine," Archie added.

Both Archie and Tanya have an emotional investment in what they do. They've watched faces light up when they receive flowers they had no idea they'd ever receive.

Tanya and Archie's impact is one part of a larger whole. Nationwide, the organization has impacted close to 600,000 people. Here in Central Texas, their numbers are growing. In order to keep expanding, Tanya and Archie are turning to the community to pitch in.

Helping out can be as easy as stepping in as a volunteer, donating flowers, keeping their organization in mind after an event, or going to their wish list to make a donation.

Tanya said they need volunteers and more resources if they're going to impact more people across Central Texas.