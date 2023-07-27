x
Fort Cavazos to host toy drive for military families in need

Santa's Work Shop at "The Great Place" will host a toy drive for military families starting at 11:00 a.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — It's Christmas in July at Fort Cavazos and hundreds of kids are about to recieve free toys.

Santa's Workshop at "The Greater Place" will host a toy drive from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for military families.

Free toys will be handed out and everyone is invited.

"They're going to get to see what the elves do during the off season and hey well go to our toy vault," President of the organization Marizza Stokes said.

Around 300 kids are expected to recieve free toys, all for a good cause.

Stokes added that many times military families don't have the means to give their children expensive toys.

The event is first come first serve.

If you would like to donate or give back after this event, click here to find out more.

