South Texas soldier surprises loved one after long deployment

ROCKPORT, Texas — It was a happy and heartwarming homecoming Tuesday for one Coastal Bend soldier and his longtime girlfriend-- and it was all captured on camera!
SSG Garreth Ball had been deployed for 15 months. He recently came home and wanted to surprise his girlfriend, 4th grade teacher Ms. Smithey, during her regular school day. It is safe to say she was surprised and overjoyed at the surprise homecoming!
The Fulton Learning Center posted pictures of the homecoming on their Facebook page.
Check out the photos from the surprise below.
Welcome home, SSG Ball, and we at 3NEWS thank you for your service!
