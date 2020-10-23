Georgetown mom brings sons' love for garbage trucks to life with homemade TDS costumes

Hendrik and Alarik are dressing up as their favorite garbage truck driver, Warren, this year.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — In Georgetown, two of Texas Disposal Systems' biggest fans are having the time of their lives this Halloween season.

Mom Sabrina Hildebrant helped create costumes for her sons, Hendrik and Alarik, modeled after their favorite garbage truck driver, Warren. They've been friends with Warren ever since he started serving their house two years ago.

Every Thursday around 11:30 a.m., her sons patiently wait for Warren's truck to come rolling down the street. They usually treat him with a cooler full of water, Gatorade and popsicles.

"Hildebrant always appreciates Warren’s going the extra mile to take time for her kids and notes the great pride he takes in his work," a spokesperson for TDS said.

So Hildebrant said when it came to time to decide what her kids would be for Halloween, there was no question that they wanted to dress up as Warren.

"While TDS is one of the largest independently owned solid waste collection, processing and disposal companies in the nation, they stay true to their priority of connecting with each and every customer," the spokesperson said. "That’s why when they saw that some of the children in the neighborhoods they service chose to be TDS truck drivers for Halloween 2020, they were filled with happiness and gratitude."

