Heartwarming | Waco Vietnam veteran gifted new home from H-E-B after old one burned down

H-E-B's Operation Appreciation program is celebrating 10 years of building homes in the community.

WACO, Texas — A Vietnam veteran living in Waco got the gift of a lifetime after his family home of nearly 50 years burned down two years ago.

On Thursday, U.S. Navy and Vietnam veteran Harold Lincoln, 87, and his wife Mary, 81, were gifted a new home by H-E-B Operation Appreciation along with BAM Builders and Operation Finally Home.

In May of 2021, an electrical fire damaged much of the Lincoln’s home, including the complete destruction of two bedrooms and a bathroom. Smoke damaged the plumbing, electrical and windows throughout the rest of the house as well.

The couple raised their eight children in their home for 47 years.

The fire forced them to move in with their daughter, who uses a wheelchair and does not have adequate space to accommodate everyone.

After the fire, several local organizations offered support, including reaching out to Operation Finally Home for potential assistance.

"When we heard about the fire and how the house that burned down and needed to be replaced, we said count us in. We want to be part of making that happen for this special family," H-E-B’s group vice president of public affairs, environmental affairs, and diversity & inclusion Winell Herron explained.

Nearly two years since the initially building announcement, H-E-B hosted a ceremony to celebrate their home being complete.

People apart of the Waco community, family, friends, and veterans attended the event to witness the joy the Lincoln's had for their new home.

Inspirational words of support and encouragement were written on the studs of the unfinished home by builders and volunteers.

"It is wonderful… it's something that in my whole life I thought would never happen. Thank you everyone so much for all you've done for our family," Mary Lincoln shared.