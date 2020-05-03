WACO, Texas —

It may be high school basketball playoff season, but one game at a local high school meant more to the players than the highest score on the board.

Waco ISD held it's second-annual Special Olympics basketball game at the University High School Gym Wednesday night. Special education students from University and Waco High competed in a fun-filled basketball match.

Travis Gibson is a special education teacher for Waco ISD who attended the first game last year.

“It’s a joy to see the smiles, the laughter, and I’m just so proud of what we put on the kids’ faces tonight,” Gibson said.

As the students ran and dribbled across the court, several fans cheered for their victory. The University High cheerleaders, ROTC, band, dance team, choir, families and community members yelled in support of the athletes. University High student and JROTC member, Danna Reyes, said it’s all about spreading happiness.

“We just like cheering people on. Like it makes their day and it makes our day just seeing them happy,” Reyes said.

Some supporters aided the players on the court as teammates. Waco High sophomore Shaviante Cobb said the students are just like anyone else and that she would do anything for them.

“My brother has autism too and it's fun to hang out with them. They’re really exciting,” Cobb said.

Speaking of excitement, at halftime the basketball court turned into the dance floor as everyone came together to move their bodies to energetic hip hop dance grooves like Silento’s song ‘Whip Nae Nae’.

Everyone also pledged to make inclusion a reality for all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as part of the "Spread the Word to End the Word" campaign. The campaign also focused on letting people know to stop using the "R" word due to its derogatory effect.

The entertaining game of hoops ended with the University Trojans winning 34-30 over the Waco Lions, but Coach Gibson made it clear that the score on the board isn’t what mattered.

“Winning is not the most important thing. The most important thing is coming out, doing your best, having confidence and enjoying yourself,” Gibson said.

That’s a lesson everyone can apply to their lives!

All the basketball players were awarded medals for their hard work on the hardwood. Waco ISD said they’re thankful for the community’s support and they aim to provide this awesome opportunity to the students next year.

