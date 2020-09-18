Heartwarming | Temple Fire and Rescue save puppy stuck in suspension of owner's vehicle

After the crew removed a tire, and the underside of the fender well, they were able to reach, and remove the puppy, injury-free.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue and Battalion responded to a call for help about a puppy that had somehow climbed into the suspension of its owner's vehicle early Friday morning, the Temple Fire & Rescue Facebook page said.

The crew was able to use equipment that under normal circumstances, would be used to save human lives. The crew lifted the car while they kept the suspension separated to avoid crushing the puppy, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.

After the crew removed a tire, and the underside of the fender well, they were able to reach, and remove the puppy, injury-free, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.