Example video title will go here for this video

The Texas Swifties quickly bonded over their love for Taylor and shared a magical night they'll never forget!

A remarkable Texas teen who's battled cancer on and off since she was a baby had her dream come true this weekend thanks to another teen she had never met and Taylor Swift.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired in Nov. 2022.

Gabriella used her early access to buy two extra tickets to Swift's concert so she and her dad could donate them to a pediatric patient at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“I heard you’re a really big Swiftie and I was wondering if you wanted to come with me next Sunday to see Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour in the front row?" Gabriella asked Hallie during a Zoom chat.

“Yes, I would love that! Thank you so much!” the thrilled Denton teen replied.

The Swifties quickly bonded over their love for Taylor and, of course, compared notes on their all-important concert outfits.

Hallie: "I'm gonna do an outfit inspired by 'Lavender Haze.'"

Gabriella: “I’m going to do a mix of eras. I’m thinking I’m going 'Lover' with my pink sparkly dress and then I have these sparkly cowboy boots to go with her debut album era, and then I think I might wear mirrorball earrings to bring in some 'Folklore.'"

Hallie: “Oh, and we have to bring friendship bracelets!"

Gabriella: "She puts on the best shows."

Hallie: “Of course, she’s Taylor Swift!"

By the end of the call, the girls were fast friends and they had a blast at the concert!

Despite spending most of her life enduring surgeries, chemo and countless doctor visits, Hallie "radiates positivity." She even started Hallie's Heroes when she was 6 years old to raise awareness and money for other children with cancer and their families.

In fact, that's how she became a Swiftie.