'I almost teared up at the table' | Temple server surprised with $800 tip

The couple had the tip split between the four servers working at La Riv Kitchen and Bar in Temple.

TEMPLE, Texas — On a slow Tuesday at La Riv Kitchen and Bar in Temple, a server was surprised with an $800 tip from a couple in the restaurant.

"You do see it on Facebook all the time. All these crazy stories of people leaving generous tips, but I'm a nobody here in Central Texas and just to have that done to me, very, very overwhelming," Server Brandy Herrington said.

It was an $800 tip for an about $150 dollar meal. She said she knew the couple from previously serving them. Herrington said when they were getting ready to pay, they asked how many servers were working that night. There were four and they split the tip between each of them.

General Manager Kara Cooper said she originally saw it as an $80 tip.

"I thought, 'My eyes can't see that. This does not happen,'" Cooper said.

She said she has been in the restaurant business for quote some time and has never seen anything like it.

The tip comes at a time where restaurants have endured many hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just for them to do that with us, kind of brings you hope that okay there's still good people. We got this. We're in it together and we're all going to be okay," Herrington said.

Herrington mentioned the restaurant's head server is in the hospital. She said some of that money is going to be given to him to help with his recovery by having some books and magazines. She said $200 around Christmas, helping him and her family too is something special she can pay forward.