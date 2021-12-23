Killeen PD surprises boy involved in crash with new bike

The General Crimes Unit also surprised the boy's brother with a new bike.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is spreading a little Christmas cheer after one of its units surprised two local boys with brand new bikes.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, KPD shared that one of the boys, seen in a t-shirt with "words" on it, was involved in a crash while riding his bike last week. During the crash, the boy was injured, the department added.

When one of its detectives with the General Crimes Unit learned what happened, that detective, along with the rest of the unit, decided to pitch in and surprise the boy with a brand new bike!

But the surprise didn't stop there!

Killeen PD said the unit also surprised the boy's older brother.

"We hope you enjoy your new bikes boys," a post on Facebook said. "Happy Holidays."