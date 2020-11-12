TAUNTON, Mass. — Matt Goodman turned 21 this month and his dad bought him his first beer, even though he died almost six years ago.
Matt shared the story on Twitter saying "cheers pops havin this one for you!" Boston 25 News reports he had his dad's favorite -- a Bud Light.
He said his dad gave a $10 bill to his sister, Casey, before he died, asking her to give it to Matt when he turned 21 on Dec. 6, 2020. Matt's father, John, died of cancer in 2015 when Matt was 15-years-old, according to Boston 25 News.
Casey told the news agency she put the bill in an envelope that night and kept it inside a safe in a closet for nearly six years.
“I know the hardest thing for my dad was the things he was going to miss out on. Anyone who knew my dad knew he was this goofy, larger than life of the party guy, and my little brother was his entire world,” Casey told Boston 25 News.
The story gets even better. Budweiser saw Matt's birthday celebration on Twitter and decided to keep the giving going by donating eight 30-packs of beer. Matt shared the news with a picture of him and his sister enjoying the gift by the Christmas tree.
As the story continued to spread on Twitter, people started asking for a way to donate to Matt and his family. He said he wants to share the love instead, so he's asking people to donate to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Jimmy Fund for cancer research.
Matt says the whole experience has been the best present he could ask for.
“It was pretty awesome, actually. It felt like he was with me through that whole thing. It felt like he was with me actually drinking a beer with me,” Matt told Boston 25 News.
