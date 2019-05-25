BEAUMONT, Texas — Most kids who set up a lemonade stand hope to earn enough money for ice cream or maybe a new bike.

But in Beaumont, a group of children started serving up cold drinks to raise money for a baby’s adoption.

Mary McElhaney and her husband are opening up their hearts and home to a baby boy named Leo from China. The pair has two biological children, but they said they have so much love to give.

They said they feel as though an adopted child will make their family complete. The family said every dollar helps them with the cost of the adoption.

“We can't believe this is happening," Mary McElhaney said. "We are just so excited that this is the way we get to grow our family and take a child who doesn't have a loving home and give them a home and give them a chance in life and to succeed."

According to the nonprofit America World Adoption, most adoptions cost between $15,000 and $25,000 dollars per child.

Baby Leo is expected to join his family this fall.

