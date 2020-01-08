'I feel wonderful.' | Kentucky woman celebrates 107th birthday

Five generations of the Spencer family were there to celebrate Lottie Spencer's 107th birthday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For most of us, August 1 is just another day, but not for Louisville native Lottie Spencer. She celebrated her 107th birthday!

“I feel wonderful. I feel happy to have my family here with me, because this time another year, I may not be here," said Spencer. "I’d like to just show peace, love, and kindness, and be of good cheer one more birthday.”

Spencer's youngest daughter Reverend Della Porter said, “This is a special day in our family. She’s the matriarch!”

Five generations of the Spencer’s gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate.

“Knowing that she’s here and she’s healthy, that’s just over the moon for me," Spencer’s great granddaughter Kela Bailey said.

Bailey also said that she is just a joy to be around. "Getting to listen to all of her stories of when she was younger, and just being able to get to know how life was before I was around.”

Despite the rain, balloons, presents, and goodie bags were also a part of her special day.

For Spencer, being with her friends and family isn’t the only thing that makes her happy. She said, peace, calm, love, and good food like chicken make her happy too.

Happy birthday, Lottie Spencer!

