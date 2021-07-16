Man's mission to donate cars to those in need inspires giving nationwide

Eliot Middleton fixes old cars in his free time and gifts them to rural families without a ride.

WASHINGTON — We've reported in the past that there is a shortage of cars recently, and the ones that are available are very expensive.

Eliot Middleton is a barbecue restaurant owner and a trained mechanic in South Carolina. He fixes old cars in his free time and gifts them to rural families who need a ride.

That in itself is an uplifting story about the generosity of one man, but the story gets better.

The CBS Evening News shared his story last month, and since then, people from around the country have offered to donate almost 800 cars. And the donations don't stop at cars either.

People have donated more than $100,000 in cash as well.

