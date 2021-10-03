McLane Children's gets second facility dog to help children during life's scariest moments | 6 News Exclusive

McLane Children's hospital in Temple is using one dog to befriend children during life's scariest moments.

TEMPLE, Texas — We know dogs are man's best friend. Now, McLane Children's hospital in Temple is using one dog to befriend children during life's scariest moments. In this 6 News Exclusive, 6 News Anchor Leslie Draffin introduces you to their new facility dog, Gigi.



For children who've been abused or are experiencing mental health issues, the hospital can be a terrifying place during an already terrifying time. But now, McLane Children's Hospital in Temple has a new tool to help children cope. Her name is Gigi.

"Once I walk in the room with her, immediately a kid's face lightens up," said Rebecca Holmstrom, a social worker who is also one of Gigi’s handlers.

Her other handler, Social Worker Laura Ingram, said Gigi makes it easier to connect with patients.

"A lot of patients that aren't really willing to open up or talk, as soon as I walk in with her like their whole demeanor changes," she said.

Gigi is a two-year-old Labrador Retriever who was trained by Canine Companions for Independence in the DFW area.

According to Ingram, "She's so calming and she just wants to love and snuggle. She definitely just wants to get up on the bed and relax. This is kind of what she does pretty much a lot, and I've seen her with some patients where she will actually like kind of try to snuggle on their chest as well. She definitely knows a difference when patients are crying as well."

Holmstrom and Ingram were matched with Gigi in November. She's been hard at work for the last six weeks. Gigi visits patients in the emergency department and during regular office visits. Her handlers said she's made their job easier and made it easier on patients too.

"You know they have to go through one of the hardest things will ever have to go through and having her there I think they just feel more willing to speak with me or speak with a nurse or a doctor," Holmstrom explained.

Holstrom and Ingram said child abuse cases and mental health issues are both on the rise. So, having Gigi is the perfect distraction for young patients.

Instead of focusing on the scary moments happening around them, they can pet Gigi, brush her or get in a snuggle.

"She really makes kids feel safe, and as social workers, you know, that's our role, especially when the difficult things we're asking them is wanting them to feel safe to open up to, you know, tell the honest truth. You know share their story and I just think she's a really good partner to have in that,” Holmstrom said.

Gigi is now the second facility dog at McLane Children’s Hospital. Lorenzo, who was also trained by Canine Companions for Independence, has been with the child-life department since 2018.

On their off time, Lorenzo and Gigi enjoy playing together, cuddling and taking naps.

