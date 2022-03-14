'The most awesome day of my life' | Fort Hood hosts young boy who drew pictures, sent letter to LTG. White

Etienne Simon decided to draw pictures of tanks following a conversation about military holidays. Today he saw real tanks on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — Etienne Simon is eight-years-old and loves to draw tanks. He also makes them out of Legos. Last summer, his father, James Simon, told him he should send his drawing to the army.

"His eyes lit up at that and he said, 'can we do that?' and I told him I am sure we can send letters," Simon told 6 News during a Zoom call.

Turns out, Fort Hood leaders really liked that drawing. Simon sent it to III Armor Corps and last November Commanding General Pat White invited Simon to see tanks at Fort Hood.

Monday, Etienne finally got to see a tank up close.

"This is the most awesome day of my life!" Etienne yelled as an M-1 Abrams fired up in front of him in the 1-7 CAV motor pool.

He also got to see the inside of the tank and check out several of its systems. Etienne had plenty of questions for the soldiers showing him around.

"There was lots of pipes and electrical wires. There was a computer here, a computer here," Etienne said. "It's just so complex. How did this make this?"

Simon's father told 6 News they didn't expect the invite but were glad to make the trip.

"When we wrote his letter and sent the pictures we weren't even thinking about that. He was just wanting to show some appreciation," James Simon said. "We were surprised to receive a letter back and very happy for it."

III Corps Commanding General Pat White met with Etienne before he headed out to the motor pool and gave him a picture in return.

"I did not draw this by the way, I'm not as talented as you. Stg. Major and I want to present you with something that represents who we are here," White said.

The poster had an older American tank on the front. Etienne's homework assignment is to find out what it's called. He also received a hat with his name on it displaying the rank of Captain.

III Armor Corps Engagement Chief Brian Burns took him out to the motor pool afterwards. Burns likes tanks too.

"Here we are all about people. People is at the center of what we do. To see him smile, it gives us purpose to answer our nations call. Awesome day to day and we look forward to the rest of it," Burns said.