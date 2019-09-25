ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a night Justine Tucker said she would never forget.
She posted a photo of a young man named Juan praying over her husband Cameron, a Volusia County deputy.
Justine said Juan came over to their table at Zaxby’s in DeLand and asked if he could pray for Cameron Tucker’s safety and protection, according to WESH news.
Justine said the moment brought tears to her eyes and that the couple had a great conversation with Juan.
Juan told them he felt compelled to talk to Justine and Cameron and to pray over her husband.
