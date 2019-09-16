ALVIN, Texas — A reminder of just how far a little kindness can go is one of the top trending stories in the Houston area Monday morning.

A fourth-grader named Kenlee was just having a rough day. Mrs. Esther, a custodian at Passmore Elementary in Alvin ISD, got on the floor with her and just held her.

The district added, “This goes to show you that a kind word, a hug and a little compassion are all it takes to make a huge difference in a child's life.”

Alvin ISD

Mary Francis commented, “That little girl will remember her for the rest of her life,” and Cynthia Salas wrote, “I hope Mrs. Esther realizes how much her actions mean to that little girl.”

There was really just so much love for Mrs. Esther. Natalie Hoskins calls her "one in a million."

But so many people pointed to how much custodians and cafeteria workers love the kids in their schools.

Natalie Nieves thinks they're totally overlooked and underappreciated. She says they do not get told thank you enough.

And here's a little tip from Junior Ramos. He writes, “Take an opportunity to volunteer at a school. You will be amazed by all the wonderful things that teachers and staff do.”

