Pediatric cancer patients receive Christmas presents at McLane Children’s Hospital

Children at McLane Children's Pediatric Cancer Center received free toys from the Cattleya Foundation of Hope.

TEMPLE, Texas — It's never too early for Christmas gifts, especially at McLane Children's Medical Center.

On Tuesday, children in the pediatric cancer center received two gifts each from the Cattleya Foundation of Hope.

This is all part of McLane Children's Toy Drive to help make this holiday season a magical one for those in the hospital.

"We haven't been able to come up here for the last few years, so we thank you guys," Marcus Parker, the father of a cancer patient who received a toy, said.

Members of the Cattleya Foundation of Hope said they felt thankful to simply give out the gifts.

Every year for the past five years, the group has been doing this, so to give back and help patients get through hard times.

Their mission is to give hope, faith and life to cancer survivors and their families.

"So we're bringing them Christmas gifts because we want people to enjoy life," Toria Loughridge, with the Cattleya Foundation, said.

Loughridge is a cancer survivor herself. This is the fifth year she's helped the foundation donate toys.

"We just enjoy coming down and helping those who need us," she said.

This won't be the last time the group will donate gifts, and the hospital wants to remind you that you can donate too.

Right now, they're hosting their annual Christmas Toy Drive. The hospital will accept toys for all ages, but they have to be new and unwrapped.