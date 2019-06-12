RAVENNA, Ohio — It's one thing to talk about giving back to the less fortunate during the holidays, but it's quite another to take action. One local child is literally putting his money where his mouth is.

The Ravenna Police Department posted a letter on its Facebook page written by a young boy named Ben to Chief Jeff Wallis. In the letter, Ben says he has earned $100 from doing 100 good deeds since September, but now wants to donate it to the force's annual "Shop with a Cop" program.

"Please use it to help another boy or girl," Ben wrote.

Shop with a Cop allows less fortunate children in the area to go on a holiday shopping spree with the help of Ravenna police officers. The department lauded Ben for his charitable efforts, even at such a young age.

"It is great to know that there are young people like him, in our community, who are compassionate and care about helping others," the post read. "Great job Ben!"

