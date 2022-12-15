RG3 gives back to kids in Copperas Cove

Baylor University alumni, Robert Griffin III, will give back to children in need for the holiday season.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.

Robert Griffin III hopes an event like this will give children the opportunity to enjoy a Christmas they wouldn't otherwise have.

For 22 years, the community took care of his family, so now Griffin wants to give back.

"My family did everything they could to give us the best life possible and when I made it out, I always told myself I’d give back," Griffin said.

Griffin remembers a time when his father couldn't even buy new socks because he had to provide for his family.

The goal is to keep this from happening to other families in Copperas Cove.

"We're just trying to make a change in the world to make sure no kid goes through that," Grete Griffin, Griffin's wife, said.

This is the second year for the RG3 foundation to team up with the Copperas Cove Boys and Girls Club.

Griffin said he noticed kids don't just buy gifts for themselves. Some buy pots and pans for their moms, while others have bought toys for more children in need.

This year they've expanded to Houston, where they gave back to the community earlier this week.

The hope is to expand even further and one day help every child around the country.

"I we can touch somebody that motivates them to be a better version of themselves or makes them laugh or puts a smile on their face, that's an impact on their life," Griffin said.

The event starts at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.