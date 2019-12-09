PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — One second-grader in Florida gave her new Bahamian classmate a warm welcome.

The student at Allamanda Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens made her new classmate a homemade sign to make sure he felt accepted.

The School District of Palm Beach posted a photo of the two holding a sign that reads “welcome to America” on their Facebook page.

The school district asked people to help them reach their goal of raising $100,000 for the Red Cross to help the Bahamas.

