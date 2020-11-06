South Austin woman projects movies for neighbors and others while allowing social distancing

With COVID-19 causing a lot of people to stay in, Kathy Stritzinger wanted to make sure people still got to see movies.

AUSTIN, Texas — COVID-19 has caused all of us to rethink plans, and for some even though movie theaters are open, they don't feel comfortable going to them yet.

The road back to normal is going to be a long one, but when you have a neighbor willing to try different things, who needs normal?

Kathy Stritzinger is hoping to give her neighbors something COVID-19 took away – with a front-yard, socially distant movie theater.

"We do these a few times a week," said Stritzinger. "Usually it's movies that I enjoy and I like movies; everybody seems to like movies. So I try to do fun family ones."

Call it a pandemic picture show, or call it a chance to bring neighbors together.

"See a movie outside, social distancing – sounds like fun," said Stritzinger's neighbor, Wally Washington.

But she also sets it up so her parents can get out of the house.

"It's something she's enjoyed and it's brought joy to other people," said her mom.

"This concept is just marvelous for this situation that we all find ourselves in," added her dad.

But when she's not playing for her neighbors, she sets everything up in other people's yards.

"They'll usually have it in their backyard because they usually have something to eat and watch movies for the whole evening. Sometimes she shows two movies," said her mom.

But for those who want it, she doesn't charge a thing.

"We each got to do our part here and help each other out," Stritzinger explained. "It's fun. It's a little bit of work to set it up, but it takes about 20 minutes. All I need is a plug and that's it."

It's her chance to give joy to others through movies, as we all try to find our own road back to normal.

"It's a happy time, a fun time. It makes people happy," she said. "That's my goal."

If you want to get ahold of Stritzinger and schedule your own movie, you can reach her at 512-689-8899 or email her at bluedolphinvideoandphoto@gmail.com.

This story was inspired by a local resident on Nextdoor. Click here to see and comment on Terri Gruca’s Nextdoor posts.

