'TODAY' shares viral video by KCEN reporter showing mom surprised by her 3 sons for 60th birthday

WACO, Texas — There's only one thing that can beat a good surprise on your birthday: Three surprises!

On Monday, "TODAY" aired video by our very own Sports Reporter Matt Lively of him and his two brothers surprising their mom, LaDonna Lively, on her 60th birthday.

He shared that video on his TikTok account on Feb. 28, which garnered over 2.1 million views by the time this article was published.

"My only birthday wish that I was with my boys, so it was the best surprise," LaDonna Lively said.

Matt Lively explained how his two brothers, Jesse and Nick Lively, live in Chicago and Los Angeles while he is here in the Waco area.

"For her birthday, she didn't think any of us could get back home," Matt Lively said.

But they did. LaDonna Lively was shocked to see each of her boys over three different days.

"We all came home at different times and surprised her. The first was on a Monday, second was on a Thursday, and the last was midnight on Friday," he said.

"I was floored! I was so taken back," she said. "I did not expect any of it, I was so surprised!"

Watching the video, you can't help but feel the excitement and joy LaDonna Lively experiences in the video. It was this shared reaction thatcaught the attention of "TODAY," which aired the video on Monday, March 13.

"That's sweet," they said with laughter.

"She was not expecting the first one, the second one, or the third one," Hoda Kotb said while it aired. "Talk about all your wishes coming true.... how cool is that?"

"Well executed boys, well done," Craig Melvin said.