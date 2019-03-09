ATLANTA — A newborn baby girl was left on the doorstep of an Atlanta home overnight.

Officials said the baby was only five-hours-old when Freida Burston found her wrapped in a towel on the front porch around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Burston said she woke up to grab a glass of water, although she normally sleeps through the night. That's when she heard a baby crying and went to check her front porch.

She told 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross that she believes God woke her up, since her room is near the backside of the house.

"God woke me up and said, go up front," she said. "So that's how I went up front and saw the baby crying."

Burston said the umbilical cord was still attached and the EMT cut it on her couch, before taking the baby to Grady Hospital.

"They put some kind of foil around the baby, and they cut the umbilical cord right in my living room and I had never heard that," she explained.

In body camera video released by APD, you can hear the infant crying in the ambulance.

We're told the baby is in good condition.

Officials are still working to find information regarding the newborn's mother. Burston said she will take the baby if the parents aren't found.

READ: Newborn baby left on Atlanta doorstep

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) wants the public to be aware of Georgia's Safe Haven Law.

In Georgia, mothers are allowed to leave their infants at a police station, fire department, or hospital within 30 days of the child's birth without facing criminal charges. The infant must be given to a worker at one of those locations, and the mother is allowed to remain anonymous.

DFCS said at any time, Georgia has 300 to 400 children available for adoption.

Click this link for more information about the Safe Haven law.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

RELATED: Examining solutions to reduce child abandonment in Georgia

Woman finds newborn baby on porch Woman finds baby on porch Woman finds baby on porch Woman finds baby on porch

MORE STORIES:

Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 10-month-old who had fractured skull

Hurricane Dorian right now | Latest updates on the deadly storm

'He's the Brave of all Braves': Bobby Cox welcomed back to first game after stroke

Delta flight turns around after trying to fly into Bahamas, despite Hurricane