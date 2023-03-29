6 Easter events in Central Texas for the entire family

Easter Celebrations across Central Texas feature hunts, giveaways and more!

CENTRAL, Texas — Easter is around the corner, inspiring celebrations, festivals and events for the entire family to enjoy.

Here's a list of events around Central Texas:

Temple

2023 Easter Festival Days

Visit The Robinson Family Farm on Saturday, April 1 at 2651 Bob White Rd in Temple.

Guests can expect an appearance by the Easter Bunny, an easter egg hunt, farm animals, pig races, specialty drinks and desserts, axe throwing and more!

Tickets are sold online only and can be purchased here.

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Cost: $15.95 *required for ages 3 & up

Easter signing with voice actor

Visit Terp's Toys and Comics Saturday, April 8, at 2807 West Adams Avenue in Temple.

Interact with the voice of Charlie Brown's Lucy van Pelt, Melanie Kohn. Guests get a free signed 8x10 Peanuts Easter with any purchase.

Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. | Cost: Free entry

Belton

Easter Egg Hunt

Visit Yettie Polk Park on Saturday, April 1 at 101 S Davis St in Belton.

Duke Realty is hosting a community-wide Easter Egg Hunt featuring vendors, food trucks and a bounce house.

Time: 2 p.m. | Cost: Free entry

Waco

Easter Eggstravaganza

Visit 1411 N Valley Mills Dr. in Waco on Saturday, April 8.

Express ER of Waco is hosting an Easter Egg festival. Guests can take a picture with the Easter Bunny, ride a train, jump in the bouncy house, enjoy food, play games and interact with local vendors.

Time: 10 a.m. | Cost: Free entry

Killeen

Easter Bash

Visit the Killeen Community Center on Sunday, April 9 at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd in Killeen.

Events with Amey and Kieomi Ratliff is hosting an Easter celebration featuring BBQ, vendors, games and plenty of family fun.

Time: 1 p.m. | Cost: Free entry

Copperas Cove

Easter Egg Hunt

Visit Grace United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 8 at 101 W Avenue F in Copperas Cove.

Guests can enjoy arts and crafts, along with a Easter Bunny photo-op.

Time: 10 a.m. | Cost: Free entry