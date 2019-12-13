CENTRAL, Texas — Looking for a jolly good time but don't know where to start? Don't worry – we have you covered.

From Austin to New Braunfels, everyone has an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season.

Here's our list of things to do.

Austin holiday events

Austin Trail of Lights at Zilker Park

The Trail of Lights is one of Austin's biggest events each year, with a calendar full of events and multiple free-admission nights.

When: Dec. 10 through Dec. 23

Where: Zilker Park

37th Street Lights

Self-proclaimed as "the weirdest lights you will see this holiday season," this neighborhood street gives an Austin-twist to Christmas lights. You won't want to miss the Stuffed Animal Petting Zoo.

When: Dec. 14 through Jan. 1

Where: 37th and Guadalupe streets

Mozarts Coffee Roasters Christmas Light Show



The well-known coffee shop has decorated its deck with more than 1 million LED lights for its 10th annual light show.

When: Nov. 21 through Jan. 5

Where: Mozart Coffee Roasters

Ballet Austin's production of The Nutcracker

This will be Ballet Austin's 57th annual production of the magical and timeless performance.

When: Dec. 7 through Dec. 23

Where: The Long Center

Armadillo Christmas Bazaar

Nearly 200 musicians, artists, shops and food vendors gather together to bring holiday shopping to you.

When: Dec. 13 through Dec. 24

Where: Palmer Events Center

Kyle holiday events

A Kyle House Christmas

Meet Santa and Mrs. Clause and decorate cookies at The Kyle House in Bryan, Texas.

When: Dec. 14

Where: 800 S. Bryan Ave.

Plum Creek Holiday Bazaar

This holiday event will have a collection of holiday vendors, along with bring-your-own-camera photos with Santa himself.

When: Dec. 14

Where: 450 Haupt

Buda holiday events

Buda Trail of Lights

Twinkling lights aren't just for Austin. Buda's 11th Annual Trail of Lights event will have a concession stand with hot beverages.

When: Dec. 13 through Dec. 15 and Dec. 20 through Dec. 22

Where: 880 Main St.

Holiday Sip & Stroll

Sip your favorite holiday beverage as you stroll through Historic Downtown Buda with music and vendors.

When: Dec. 13

Where: 100 N. Main St.

Meet The Grinch

Doc's Drive In Theatre will be showing the 2018 version of "The Grinch" along with a meet-and-greet of the green man himself.

When: Dec. 20 through Dec. 22

Where: Doc's Drive In Theatre

San Marcos holiday events

Sights & Sounds of Christmas

Enjoy ice skating, a petting zoo, carnival Christmas pictures and more at Sights & Sounds in San Marcos.

When: Dec. 11 through Dec. 14

Where: 401 E. Hopkins St.

Caroling at the Farm

Ever wanted to experience Christmas on a farm? Now is your chance. The event will have appetizers, Texas tapas and two free beers with ticket purchase.

When: Dec. 14

Where: 480 County Rd. 173, Maxwell, TX

Merry at Meadows Holiday Glass-bottom Boat Tours

Take a ride on a holiday-themed glass-bottom boat tour for 50 minutes on Spring Lake.

When: Select dates between Nov. 16 and Dec. 22

Where: 201 San Marcos Springs Dr.

New Braunfels holiday events

Santa's Ranch

Pack up the family and drive through Santa's Ranch in New Braunfels to see more than 1.5 million lights.

When: Nov. 8 through Jan. 4

Where: 9561 Interstate-35 N.

Pflugerville holiday events

Pfestive Farmers Market

Finish up your holiday shopping and support local produce at the Pfestive Pfarmers Market.

When: Dec. 17, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Green Red Barn, 901 Old Austin Hutto Rd.

Holiday Sewing Workshop

Kids ages eight to 16 can learn how to sew with some fun, holiday-themed projects.

When: Dec. 15, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Pflugerville Recreation Center

Pfestive Movie Night

Enjoy a screening of Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" with the family.

When: Dec. 20, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Green Red Barn, 901 Old Austin Hutto Rd.

Round Rock holiday events

Central Texas Philharmonic Holiday Magic Concert

The Round Rock symphony will be performing several holiday classics to help spread cheer at this event.

When: Dec. 15, 4 p.m.

Where: Klett Center for the Performing Arts

Christmas Family Night

Join Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan in various free games and activities.

When: Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Main Street

