Christmas Eve shoppers find last minute presents

'Twas the day before Christmas and all throughout Waco shoppers were swarming stores trying to find the perfect present to put under the tree.

WACO, Texas — 'Tis the season for hot cocoa, Christmas lights and time with family. But, another reality of the season is the need for last-minute shopping.

"I always end up shopping on Christmas Eve, generally. I’m always a procrastinator, so this usually happens," Andrew Dahl, shopping for his kids who range in age from eight to 25 years old, said. "My wife has everything planned out and shopped ahead of time, but I’m always last minute.”

The countdown to Christmas is in full swing and shoppers are on the clock, trying to find the perfect gift for family members.

"I’m shopping for my great-grandson. He is ten months old and I thought this was so cute," Yolanda Ortiz, shopping for her great-grandsons, said. "I think he's going to love it."

One couple made their way to Target hoping to find all the goodies on Santa's checklist.

"Toys, lots and lots of toys. We were looking for remote control stuff. We were looking for some board games," Dahl said. "I haven't found anything I’ve been looking for yet.”

Last minute shopping means long lines and crowded aisles.

"I like to do it earlier," Candace Brueschke, shopping at Target with a family member, said. "I don’t like to usually come out on the last day.”

The biggest issue of them all? Empty shelves.

"I'm very stressed. I don’t like crowds and this place is packed," Dahl said. "And the shelves, I mean you can see it, they are just bare. So, I need to do this earlier next year.”

There are many reasons for these delayed shoppers.

"The weather has a lot to do with it. It was really cold yesterday and the day before," Ortiz said. That’s why I waited so long and it’s not a good time to do that.”

Buying presents can add one more layer of stress to an already busy holiday season.

"I’d rather just get together with family and have dinner and just have a good time," Dahl said. "The present part kind of stresses me out.”

But despite the stress, they remember the real reason for the season.