COLUMBIA, S.C. — “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is returning to the big screen for its 30th anniversary.

AMC Theatres has announced that “Christmas Vacation” will be playing at locations nationwide from December 6 – 12 and tickets are just $5.

Grab your family and friends and head to a theater near you, because what’s more cheerful than being surrounded by fellow fans of a comedy classic, laughing all the way to a very happy holiday.

AMC does suggest buying your tickets in advance because the “last thing you’ll want to hear is ‘Merry Christmas Theatre’s full.'”

