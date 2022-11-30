Chrome and Carols kicks off this Thursday

Catch KCEN anchors Kris Radcliffe and Lindsay Liepman at the 12th annual Chrome and Carols this Thursday. Virtual tickets are still available for the event.

TEMPLE, Texas — Get into the holiday spirit at the 12th annual Chrome and Carols this Thursday.

6 News anchors Kris Radcliffe and Lindsay Liepman with emcee the spirited event starting at 6 p.m. at the Horny Toad Harley-Davidson in Temple, Texas.

Christmas trees, decorated by Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop, will fill the space.

Veshell Greene with United Way said it will look like an indoor festival, and she's excited for everyone to come out and support the event.

"All of the funds from the event go back to help provide for the resources at United Way that help the community," Greene said.

Greene is talking about resources like "Day of Caring," where members of United Way go out and do projects throughout the community with other nonprofit agencies.

Greene added that raising money for events like that help to ensure no one participating has any expenses.

There will be a raffle at Chrome and Carols, along with a live auction for everyone, whether you attend in person or online.

Greene said she couldn't give away what the prizes will be, but one of them has to do with the word "trip."

A dinner will be provided to everyone attending.

If you haven't gotten a ticket for the in person event yet, it's too late. They have sold out, but there are virtual tickets still available.

Greene said this is unusual. They have never run out of tickets, but it's a good sign for their cause.