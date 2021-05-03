Cinco de Mayo 2021 deals and offers

Here's a compiled list of deals that will make it all the more fun to celebrate.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — May 5 is Cinco de Mayo, and is there really anything better than a margarita and some Mexican food?

We've compiled a list of deals and offers that will make it all the more fun to celebrate the holiday; check out our list below. (Many of the deals listed were provided by CouponFollow).

(If you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

Chipotle - The popular Tex-Mex chain has "Burritos by the Box" for Cinco de Mayo. Order at least 24 hours in advance to get chips, guacamole, burritos, and more.

Corkcircle.com - The drinkware brand is offering $40 off any purchase of $200 or more when you use code SPRING40.

Drizly.com - The alcohol e-commerce platform is offering $8 off your order of $30 or more. Same day delivery is available. Valid through May 6.

Instacart - Order your Cinco de Mayo supplies and have it delivered the same day with free delivery when you spend $35.

Jimmy John's - Guests can get $5 off orders when they spend $20 or more.

Jose Cuervo - The tequila brand is hosting a contest where you could win the chance to have your meal at a local Mexican restaurant paid for. For contest details, visit their website.

More Labs - In honor of the holiday, More Labs is offering 30% off all "Morning Recovery" subscriptions from April 25 to May 6. These electrolyte-filled dietary supplements help prevent hangovers. Use code CINCOVIP.

Patrón - Celebrate the holiday with the tequila brand's Cinco de Mayo Margarita Collection.

Our coverage area is home to many local Mexican restaurants, and you can see a list of some of them below:

El Rodeo: 724 Loucks Road, York, Pa. 17404

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant: 2600 E Market Street, York, Pa. 17402

El Serrano: 3410 East Market Street, York, Pa. 17402

The Cantina York: 105 S Duke Street, York, Pa. 17401

El Sol Mexican Restaurant: 18 S 3rd Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17101

El Charro Mexican Restaurant: 425 S Cameron Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17101

Tres Hermanos: 712 S Cameron Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17104

Tacos Mi Terra: 1416 Derry Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17104