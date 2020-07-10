Cinnamon Coca-Cola is back in time for the holidays

ATLANTA — Coca-Cola has announced it will bring back its spiciest soda for another holiday season.
Coca-Cola Cinnamon will return to store shelves for a "limited time only" in cans and bottles.
The flavor made its debut last year.
"The most festive flavor of the season is back!" said the official Coca-Cola Cinnamon website. "Get this limited-time fall favorite and enjoy the original taste of Coca-Cola with a dash of cinnamon."
The option was available last year through through Dec. 31, according to People.
Coca-Cola has introduced several new flavors in the last few years including Cherry Vanilla Coca-Coca and Orange Vanilla Coca-Cola. Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry also arrived for last year's holiday season.
Last month, Molson Coors and Coca-Cola announced they will soon be selling a new alcoholic beverage called Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. The hard seltzer will come in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango.
The hard seltzer is expected in the first half of 2021.
