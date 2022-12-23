Community gives back to Waco Center for Youth during Christmas

$12,000 was donated to the Volunteer Services Council for WCY to help purchase presents this holiday season.

WACO, Texas — Hundreds of Christmas presents made their way to kids living at the Waco Center for Youth to help spread holiday cheer this season.

The (VSC) Volunteer Services Council of the Waco Center for Youth is a nonprofit organization that fills the gap to help the children at the facility.

Waco Center for Youth is a long term psychiatric residential treatment facility serving teens from 13 to 17 experiencing emotional and behavior issues.

VSC set a goal of raising $12,000 to help purchase presents for the youth this Christmas and met that goal. It also surpassed last year's goal of $11,000 according to VSC Vice President Joseph Scaramucci.

"You've got kids that are living at the Waco Center for Youth and the staff can only provide so much," said Scaramucci. "The people there can only provide so much. So I think making sure they get more. They get what they otherwise wouldn't get. I think it's important for kids to feel loved and cared for. For the community to be able to do that is huge."

VSC purchased 172 Christmas gifts for the kids and delivered them all the Friday before Christmas. VSC holds fundraisers and events throughout the year to make an impact on the kids in the facility including a Christmas parade, BBQ, golf tournament and more.

"The VSC fills that gap and as a board we are able to raise funds not only for Christmas but for everything year round to make sure their needs are met more so than what the state is able to do," said Scaramucci. "I think it's extremely important to volunteer and get the community engaged. To be able to provide the extra support for the kids is what the VSC is doing."