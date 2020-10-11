Here's a list of deals & freebies for Veterans Day

Restaurants and businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel Wednesday with special offers for Veterans Day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Restaurants and businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel Wednesday.

They’re offering free meals, treats and special discounts on Veterans Day to show their appreciation for all those who have sacrificed for the country.

Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required, and a few businesses will allow dressing in uniform as a form of identification. Discharge papers, VA cards and veteran organization membership cards also can be used to prove service at most businesses.

The majority of discounts are valid only on Veterans Day at participating locations nationwide with most applying to veterans and active-duty military.

Some exclusions apply and offers can vary by location. Check with your closest location to confirm participation.

Veterans Day freebies & discounts

The following offers are available Wednesday unless otherwise noted. Most are for dine-in only and some require a mobile app.

Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu but offers can vary.

Bar Louie: Free burger or flatbread.

Bonefish Grill: Ongoing 10% discount daily.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID through Wednesday. The chain also has an ongoing 10% discount for active and retired service members.

Chicken Salad Chick: Free Chick Special and regular drink.

Chili's Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu.

Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet for veterans with military ID and a coupon posted at www.cicis.com/veteransday.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Denny's: Free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Dunkin': Free doughnut of your choice.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free combo meal cards for veterans and active-duty military who visit a Freddy's location Wednesday. The cards are good through Nov. 30.

Golden Corral: Through Nov. 30, Golden Corral is handing out free meal and beverage cards to all active duty and veterans. The cards can be used once through May 31 for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday.

Huddle House: Free MVP Breakfast Platter.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee.

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal between 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday from the American Roadhouse menu.

Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores: Purchase one roller grill item and get a second free and a fountain drink or coffee of any size for free.

O'Charley's: Free meal Monday from special menu Wednesday. Plus, the chain has a 10% military discount daily.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product Wednesday. Also, the chain has a daily heroes discount offering 10% off entire checks to all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID.

Pilot Flying J: Free breakfast combo, which includes coffee, for veterans and military on the Pilot Flying J app through Nov. 15.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin: This deal starts the day after Veterans Day. From Thursday through Nov. 30, veterans and active military who are current Red Robin Royalty members can get a free tavern burger served with bottomless fries.

Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie of choice.

Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, active service members and their spouses Wednesday.

Travelcenters of America: Free meals for veterans at participating Country Pride, Iron Skillet or a TA Petro quick service restaurants.

Wendy's: Free small breakfast combo with valid military ID from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Hours can vary by location. Service members enrolled in the Veterans Advantage program can get a free breakfast sandwich with any breakfast purchase from Wednesday through Dec. 31.